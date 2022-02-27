Women's World Cup: Australia defeat West Indies in warm-up fixture

West Indies Women suffered a 90-run defeat to Australia in their first warm-up match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup played at Lincoln Green.

Asked to bat first, Australia posted 259/7 from their 50 overs. Ellyse Perry top-scored with 62 off 85 deliveries followed by Annabel Sutherland with 54 not out. Stafanie Taylor led her team from the front with the ball, taking 3/51 followed by Anisa Mohammed with 2/45 and Hayley Matthews 2/45.

In their reply, West Indies Women reached 169/9 in 50 overs. Taylor starred this time with the bat, smashing 66 from 128 deliveries followed by Hayley Matthews with 24. Ellyse Perry also starred with the ball taking 2/6, while Tahlia McGrath, Alana King and Annabel Sutherland all took two wickets each.

West Indies Women's vice-captain Anisa Mohammed said despite losing, there were some positives to extract from the match. Mohammed said in an official release, "The bowlers bowled really well and we had Australia under some pressure up until the forty-fifth over but with wickets in hand a long batting line-up, it was expected they would go after it (our bowling). It's good to see Staf (Stafanie) getting back into the runs and taking wickets. We just need a couple more batters to get going and come that first game with New Zealand I think we will be ready."

West Indies will play their final warm-up match against India on Tuesday at Rangiora Oval before taking on home team New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on March 4 in Tauranga.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor