Women's World Cup: South Africa restrict New Zealand to 228 despite Devin

Hamilton, March 17 An excellent innings of 93 from captain Sophie Devine was overshadowed by superb slog overs bowling from South Africa as the hosts were restricted to 228 in 47.5 overs in a crucial match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park on Thursday.

Devine's 101-ball innings included 12 fours and one massive six, as her partnerships of 81 with Amelia Kerr (42) and 80 with Maddy Green (30) formed the backbone of the New Zealand innings. But Devine's dismissal in the 41st over led to a late collapse, with the tournament hosts losing their final six wickets for just 30 runs to be all out inside 48 overs.

Seamers Ayabonga Khaka (3/31), Shabnim Ismail (3/27) and Marizanne Kapp (2/44) led the way with the ball for the Proteas, who are attempting to remain unbeaten at the tournament and a win here will edge them closer to cementing a spot in the semi-finals.

Devine lost fellow opener Suzie Bates (4) in the third over as the hosts were reduced to six for one. But Kerr joined her captain as the pair set about resurrecting the early damage. The duo looked solid and put on 81 for the second wicket until South Africa captain Sune Luus (1/48) intervened with the big wicket of Kerr.

Luus had the New Zealand number three trapped LBW for 42 and experienced batter Amy Satterthwaite (1) fell in the next over to Khaka as the Proteas quickly gained the upper hand. Devine then fell to a lovely Khaka yorker and the rot then fell in as South Africa cleaned up the New Zealand tail to ensure their victory target would not be too high.

Despite losing the services of another pacer Masabata Klass to a shoulder injury and Ismail's foot causing her discomfort, South Africa ensured that New Zealand never got the finishing flourish they aimed for.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 228 all out in 47.5 overs (Sophie Devine 93, Amelia Kerr 42; Shabnim Ismail 3/27, Ayabonga Khaka 3/31) against South Africa

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor