World Cup 2023: England win toss opt to bowl against Afghanistan

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first in the World Cup encounter in Delhi on Sunday. England have fielded an unchanged playing XI, which means Ben Stokes still remain on the sidelines. Afghanistan, on the other hand, make one change as Ikram Ali Khil replaces Najibullah Zadran.

Afghanistan have lost 16 of their 17 World Cup matches but their head coach Jonathan Trott has faith in the unit and believes they have the ability to upset defending champions England.The match will be played on the pitch adjacent to the one where India and Afghanistan locked horns the last time. As per reports the pitch has a good spread of grass but going by what we have witnessed so far, the batters will certainly enjoy their time here.