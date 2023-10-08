World Cup 2023: KL Rahul and Kohli power India to a convincing win over Australia

India suffered a shocking collapse when they started chasing a 200-run target against Australia in their opening ICC World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. India lost their first three wickets with just two runs on the scorecard and none scored a run to concede an embarrassing record in the World Cup history.

However, the duo of KL Rahul and Kohli powered India to a convincing win after the initial hiccup. Chasing a tricky target of 200 for victory in Chennai, India were three down for two runs before Kohli (85) and Rahul (97 not out) put together a stand of 165 to achieve the target with 52 balls to spare. Earlier Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-28 to help bowl out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs.