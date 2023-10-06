World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl against unpredictable Pakistan

Pakistan and the Netherlands face off today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023. At the toss, Netherlands decided to bowl first. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he is looking to score more than 290 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

If the last warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia is anything to go by, today's clash could be a high-scoring affair with the pitch offering little or no assistance to the bowlers and the batsmen having a field day.In the warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia on 3 October, Australia managed to post 351 runs against a star-studded Pakistan bowling line-up of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf. Pakistan almost chased down the target before being bowled out for 337 in the 48th over