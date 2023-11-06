World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wins 'fielder of the match' medal after India’s dominant win against South Africa

Team India continued their winning streak in the ongoing World Cup as they thrashed South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday (November 5).After the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma was declared winner of the best fielder award for his tactical awareness against South Africa. Rohit Sharma pipped Suryakumar Yadav, Kl Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to win the award.“Beauty of our team is that we just fly on the field but also we just don’t field with the hands but it is with a genuine commitment,” Dilip starts the post-match team talk.

Mr. T Dilip makes better presentations than MBA grads pic.twitter.com/WuFgxP4cvD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 6, 2023

“This reminds me of a simple and most important quote I feel is that the strength of our whole team is each member. And I think each member’s strength is our team,” he says, which is greeted by a laud applause from the dressing room. “Today I think our new entry, SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) did really show that his quickness and his effort on the field was fantastic,” says Dilip on Suryakumar Yadav. “And our GPS navigator keep doing his skills very well but also working with the team,” he says, while pointing towards KL Rahul. “And world’s best fielder keep doing his thing, whatever comes his way. he never leaves a single and takes all the catches,” Dilip says about Ravindra Jadeja.“And here comes the important one. I call him the professor because he is tactically gun on getting the fielders at right position. One year back as a team, we found some philosophies for the team and one important thing was putting body on the line. If anyone comes as a first example, it’s the captain,” says Dilip on Rohit Sharma. “We have been stressing on one point. It’s not about one catch or two good catches. It’s what spark you give to the team and everything counts and today we celebrate little outside in the city of Joy,” he adds. Coming to the match, India piled up a mammoth 326/5 on the board, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s record-equalling 49th ODI ton (101*) and Shreyas Iyer’s half-century (77). In reply, South Africa’s innings folded for a paltry 83 in 27.1 overs. It was a listless batting display as none of the Proteas batters managed to touch the 20-run mark. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ran through the South African batting line-up, claiming five wickets by conceding 33 runs in his 9 overs.