World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill resumes practice after dengue recovery

India opening batter Shubman Gill seems to have recovered from the dengue fever and is ready for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The star batter resumed batting in the nets upon his arrival in Ahmedabad from Chennai. The 25-year-old has already missed the first two World Cup matches for India, against Australia and Afghanistan.

India next play Pakistan on October 14 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. As per reports, Shubman was yet to be declared fit for the match against Pakistan. He flew to Ahmedabad from Chennai on October 11 after spending time recovering at the hotel. Shubman reportedly spent some time at a hospital also which was a precautionary measure.The picture of Shubman batting in the nets in Ahmedabad went viral, two days before the epic clash between the arch-rivals. He has scored five hundreds in 2023, starting with a double hundred against New Zealand at home. He hit another one against them and then smashed another vs Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram. Shubman hit on hundred vs Bangladesh during Asia Cup 2023 and also hit one vs Australia in September.