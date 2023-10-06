World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill tests positive for dengue, doubtful for Australia game

The Indian cricket team has been dealt with a major blow with in form opener Shubman Gill down with dengue. Shubhman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in opening game," a BCCI source privy to team developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Physical recovery of dengue patients varies and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match ready."Let's not jump the gun. If it's normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it's completely the medical team's call," the source earlier told PTI.In 20 ODIs in 2023, he has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of just above 105. He has scored 5 centuries and 5 fifties this year, with the best of 208.The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off on October 5, with New Zealand thrashing defending champions England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.