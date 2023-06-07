World Test Championship Final: India opt to bowl against Australia, Ishan Kishan misses out

India have won the toss and have opted to field first against Australia in the all important World Test Championship Final clash. Cheteshwar Pujara, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith - come into this encounter on the back of some County Championship runs under their belt and more importantly, they'd be well acclimatised to English conditions. Under new captain Pat Cummins, Australia got off to an auspicious start by winning the home Ashes 4-0 and retaining the urn.

Then they toured Pakistan for the first time in 24 years to win the three-match series 1-0. They couldn't replicate it in Sri Lanka as the hosts came back to level the series 1-1. Down Under, Aussies had an incredible summer smashing West Indies 2-0 before beating South Africa in a home Test series for the first time in 17 years. Their last assignment was the toughest. Playing against India in India, they were down 0-2. The Oval has hosted 104 Tests but this final will be the first one to be played in June.

