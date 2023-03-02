WPL 2023: BCCI unveil 'Shakti' mascot of Women's Premier League

After the Women’s Premier League theme song, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have introduced the mascot, Shakti. BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared this amazing news on Twitter, calling Shakti ‘Fast, Fierce, & Full of fire.’ In a 30-second video, Shakti can be seen smashing sixes into all parts of the ground. There is a zeal in her eyes just like Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mandhana. “Abhi toh bas shuruwat hai,” is the caption for the fierce Shakti video.

WPL 2023 season is set to kick off on March 4 with a blockbuster Mumbai Indians vs Gujrat Giants match. BCCI have decided to keep entry free for women in all 20 WPL matches in Mumbai. The Board have also planned a grand opening ceremony for the same and have roped in stars like Kiara Advani, & AP Dhillion. Apart from that, BCCI recently released an exciting theme song for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The song, titled ‘Ye toh bas shuruat hai’, is a tribute to the resilience and determination of Indian women cricketers, who have overcome numerous obstacles to reach the pinnacle of the sport.