WPL 2023: Meg Lanning, Australia`s T20 World Cup captain appointed Delhi Capitals skipper

Delhi Capitals, on Thursday, announced Australia's multiple World Cup-winning leader Meg Lanning as the captain and Jemimah Rodrigues as the vice-captain of the women's team ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Lanning recently led Australia to their third ICC Women's T20 World Cup title in a row. She was also the first cricketer to captain the team in 100 T20 internationals.

Lanning has played 6 Tests, 103 ODIs and 132 T20Is for Australia, scoring 345, 4602 and 3405 runs respectively in each of these formats. With Lanning named as Delhi Capitals captain, we have the names of all five captains playing in inaugual edition of Women's Premier League. Harmanpreet is going to lead Mumbai Indians while Alyssa Healy will be the captain of UP Warriorz. Smriti Mandhana is going to lead RCB and Beth Mooney will be captaining Gujarat Giants