WPL 2023: RCB women opt to bat against MI Women

Mumbai Indians square off against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match 4 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana has made just the one change for her side, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI is unchanged.

According to Sanjay Manjrekar, “This is a typical CCI pitch, it’s a fair red solid pitch which has a bit in it for everyone. It has a fair sprinkling of grass which will help to bind the pitch together. If you bowl first, the seamers will get a bit of help, it’s slightly damp as well and should be helpful for the spinners as well."All eyes will be on the two leaders tonight, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. They will be key for the chances of their teams, Harmanpreet has already won a Player of the Match award for her side, Mandhana will have to up the ante tonight.