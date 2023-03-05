WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smirit Mandhana won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Women's Premier League 2023 on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. India star opener Smriti Mandhana will be leading RCB while Meg Lanning will be captaining the Capitals.



There was an intriguing contrast to how Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore approached the first-ever Women's Premier League auction. RCB came out swinging, they went as far as INR 3.4 Crore for Smriti Mandhana, the first player to be auctioned and then picked up the baton again when Harmanpreet Kaur's name came up next. It was a brave strategy considering it'd have taken up a significant portion of their budget, but they didn't go all the way. Delhi Capitals were in the mix for Harmanpreet too, but MI beat them to it. It's the first doubleheader day in the Women's Premier League. While Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz will meet Gujarat Giants at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

