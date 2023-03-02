WPL 2023 tickets go on sale; women to get free entry to matches

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is upon us. Tickets have gone on sale for the event, which begins on March 4 (Saturday), on BookMyShow - the BCCI’s official ticketing partner. The first match is slated to be played between Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants and Reliance Industries-owned Mumbai Indians at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

The event, which will have 22 matches this season, has been made free for women and girls. For men and boys, tickets are selling at nominal prices of Rs 100 and Rs 400, per BookMyShow app.

This is in line with BCCI’s earlier strategy of doling out free tickets for women and nominal rates for men during the recently held India-Australia Women’s T20 series. The move is aimed at building interest and increasing stadium attendance for the women’s game.