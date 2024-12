WPL Auction 2025: Full List of Sold and Unsold Players After Women's Premier League Auction in Bengaluru

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2025 was held on Sunday in Bengaluru. Franchises spent whopping amount to strengthen their teams for the upcoming season set to begin in February 2025. Simran Shaikh became the most expensive player in the auction. She was signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 1.90 crore. Deandra Dottin also joined Gujarat Giants for INR 1.70 crore.

Mumbai Indians secured G Kamalini for INR 1.60 crore. The team also signed Nadine de Klerk, Akshita Maheshwari, and Sanskriti Gupta for INR 30 lakh each. Royal Challengers Bengaluru added Prema Rawat to their team for INR 1.20 crore. Delhi Capitals made a strong addition by signing N. Charani for INR 55 lakh. Gujarat Giants emerged as a dominant force in the auction with multiple signings. Their purchases included Danielle Gibson for INR 30 lakh and Prakashika Naik for INR 10 lakh. Each franchise made strategic choices to build a strong squad for the upcoming WPL season.

WPL Auction 2025: List of Sold Players

Simran Shaikh – ₹1.9 Cr – Gujarat Giants

– ₹1.9 Cr – Gujarat Giants Deandra Dottin – ₹1.7 Cr – Gujarat Giants

– ₹1.7 Cr – Gujarat Giants Danielle Gibson – ₹30 Lac – Gujarat Giants

– ₹30 Lac – Gujarat Giants Prakashika Naik – ₹10 Lac – Gujarat Giants

– ₹10 Lac – Gujarat Giants G. Kamalini – ₹1.6 Cr – Mumbai Indians Women

– ₹1.6 Cr – Mumbai Indians Women Nadine de Klerk – ₹30 Lac – Mumbai Indians Women

– ₹30 Lac – Mumbai Indians Women Akshita Maheshwari – ₹20 Lac – Mumbai Indians Women

– ₹20 Lac – Mumbai Indians Women Sanskriti Gupta – ₹10 Lac – Mumbai Indians Women

– ₹10 Lac – Mumbai Indians Women Prema Rawat – ₹1.2 Cr – RCB Women

– ₹1.2 Cr – RCB Women Joshitha VJ – ₹10 Lac – RCB Women

– ₹10 Lac – RCB Women Raghvi Bist – ₹10 Lac – RCB Women

– ₹10 Lac – RCB Women Jagravi Pawar – ₹10 Lac – RCB Women

– ₹10 Lac – RCB Women Alana King – ₹30 Lac – UP Warriorz

– ₹30 Lac – UP Warriorz Arushi Goel – ₹10 Lac – UP Warriorz

– ₹10 Lac – UP Warriorz Kranti Goud – ₹10 Lac – UP Warriorz

– ₹10 Lac – UP Warriorz N. Charani – ₹55 Lac – Delhi Capitals Women

– ₹55 Lac – Delhi Capitals Women Nandini Kashyap – ₹10 Lac – Delhi Capitals Women

– ₹10 Lac – Delhi Capitals Women Sarah Bryce – ₹10 Lac – Delhi Capitals Women

– ₹10 Lac – Delhi Capitals Women Niki Prasad – ₹10 Lac – Delhi Capitals Women

