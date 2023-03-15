WPL: Delhi Capitals keen for victory against Gujarat Giants to inch towards play offs

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], March 15 : Delhi Capitals will be keen to take a step closer to WPL playoffs by securing a victory against Gujarat Giants on Thursday. The undefeated Mumbai Indians currently lead the table with 10 points. If they are able to continue their winning streak and secure victories against UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore they will automatically qualify for the Women's Premier League finals.

If this scenario pans out, Delhi Capitals will pull out everything from their arsenal to secure a place in the eliminator. DC currently hold the second position with 8 points after playing eight matches. Their main goal will be to avoid landing in the fourth position at any cost.

Their next opponents Gujarat Giants have struggled to put up a playing eleven that provides them balance in every department. Their consistent changes and mix-up in the playing eleven have proved costly in key defining moments. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has stuck with their core strength and developed their game and relied on it during crucial times. But in the end, their strategy has paid off. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have always looked forward to providing Delhi with an explosive start in the power play. While Alice Capsey has been the backbone of this team, providing them strength and support in batting as well as the bowling department.

Alice Capsey said when she goes out to bat, her intention is to exert pressure on bowlers.

Guajrat Giants wicketkeeper Sushma Verma said they have depth in bowling.

