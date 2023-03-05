WPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to field against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to field against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

The first double-header of the inaugural WPL starts with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals with both teams looking to begin their campaign with a win.

"We will field first. Fresh wicket, bit of grass and we've some quality seamers. Four overseas players are Perry, Schutt, Sophie and Heather Knight. This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent. This is big for women's cricket. We've had a quick turnaround, the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazingas well," Smriti Mandhana said after winning the toss.

"The pitch looks good, even covering of grass and so not unhappy to bat first. We've three quicks and three spinners, so many all-rounders in women's cricket at the moment. We've practiced well, everyone are in the same boat and we're looking forward to the game," Meg Lanning said during the toss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

