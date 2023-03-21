WPL: Top spells from Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav help Delhi Capitals reduce UP Warriorz to 138/6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : A top bowling spell from all-rounder Alice Capsey helped Delhi Capitals reduce UP Warriorz to 138/6 in their 20 overs of the final league stage game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After being put to bowl first by Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz was off to a solid start. Openers Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat added 30 runs for the first wicket. Sehrawat looked really good, finding gaps at will to hit four boundaries.

But Sehrawat's 12-ball stay at the crease was ended by Radha Yadav for 19 runs, with Jess Jonassen taking a good catch at point. UPW was 30/1 in 4.1 overs.

Following this, Simran Shaikh joined skipper Healy on the crease. The duo helped UPW navigate through the remainder of the powerplay without any further damage.

At the end of six overs, UPW was at 38/1, with Alyssa Healy (16*) unbeaten with Simran Shaikh (1*).

UPW crossed the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs thanks to a huge six from Alyssa Healy.

At the end of 10 overs, UPW was at 63/2. Alice Capsey dismissed Healy for 36 off 34 balls on the final ball of the 10th over. Tya Bhatia stumped the batter.

DC bowlers continued to create pressure on UPW batters. Radha got her second wicket, dismissing a struggling Simran for 11 off 23 balls. UPW was 71/3 in 12 overs.

Following these two quick wickets, Tahlia McGrath and Kiran Navgire were the fresh pair on the crease.

They attempted to rebuild innings but their efforts were disrupted as Jonassen picked the wicket of Navgire for 2 runs. Tya delivered yet another great stumping to reduce UPW to 91/4 in 14.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, UPW was at 92/4 with Deepti Sharma (1*) and Tahlia (19*) at the crease. The onus was on them to finish well for their sides.

Capsey got her second wicket, castling Deepti Sharma for just three off eight balls. UPW was 104/5 in 17.1 overs. In the same over, she dismissed Sophie Ecclestone for a duck, reducing UPW to 105/6.

Tahlia continued her fightback, bringing up her fourth WPL fifty in 30 balls.

UPW finished at a modest score of 138/6, with Tahlia (58* off 32 balls, eight fours and two sixes) and Anjali Sarv (3*) unbeaten.

Capsey was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 3/26 in four overs. Radha Yadav ended with figures of 2/28 and Jonassen also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: UPW: 138/6 (Tahlia McGrath 58*, Alyssa Healy 36, Alice Capsey 3/26) vs DC.

