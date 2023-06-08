WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma caught abusing teammates after Australia frustate India bowlers

India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his calm and used foul language at teammates during Day 1 of the World Test Championship finale against Australia at The Oval. Notably, while changing the field in the second session of the day, the 36-year-old shouted at one of his teammates 'Kya Kar rahe ho *********' and the video of the same went viral on social media. Travis Head became the first player to smash a century in a WTC final. Head slammed his first Test century away from home. He has six hundreds to his name, five of those coming in Australia. Travis Head and Steve Smith registered the third-highest fourth-wicket partnership of 251 (unbeaten) for Australia against India.

They went past Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke’s tally of 210 runs in Adelaide in 2008. Head and Smith kept Australia ticking, posting 327/3 at stumps after India had struck an early blow after lunch when Mohammed Shami snapped up Marnus Labuschagne. Earlier, Australia had scored 73/2 at lunch at the Oval on Wednesday. India took out the on-song David Warner at 43 right before the break while Usman Khawaja fell for a duck courtesy of Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj respectively. This was after Rohit Sharma and Co have left out the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and have decided to bowl first in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. India and Australia are competing for the greatest prize in Test cricket as they face off in the second World Test Championship Final. The five-day one-off Test match has a reserve day in place in case rain intervenes the match just like it did the last time when India played New Zealand in 2021 at Southampton.