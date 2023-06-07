WTC final: Milestones to watch out for during India-Australia 'Ultimate Test'

London [UK], June 7 : Team India is all set to take on Australia in the final of the ICC Championship final from Wednesday at The Oval and this 'Ultimate Test' also brings with it a set of milestones that players can establish during the course of the match.

Ahead of the 'Ultimate Test', here is a look at the milestones that players can reach. First, we are gonna have a look at Indian players.

-Shubman Gill (1,000 Test runs)

This young batter from Punjab has been in red-hot form this year, scoring 980 runs across 17 international matches with five centuries and a fifty and 890 runs in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with three centuries and four fifties. He won the 'Orange Cap' for scoring the most runs in the tournament.

Though Gill has made his mark in white-ball cricket, he is yet to replicate his rich form in Test cricket as he has been slightly inconsistent in this format. He has the chance to complete 1000 runs in this format. In 15 matches and 28 innings, Gill has scored 890 runs at an average of 34.23, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 128.

-Cheteshwar Pujara (1,000 Test runs in England)

England has not exactly been a place which this rock-solid number three batter has been able to crack. In 15 matches, he has scored 829 runs at an average of 29.60, with one century and five fifties. He is 171 runs away from completing 1,000 runs on English soil, which is one of the hardest conditions an Indian could find himself/herself in due to its pitches'/weather support for seam/swing bowling.

-Ajinkya Rahane (5,000 Test runs)

This Mumbai batter is one of India's unsung heroes in its long-format success in the 2010s. Despite a dip in form and his ouster from the team for two years, there are no doubts about his quality and technique. As he makes his comeback to the side, he has a milestone to watch out for. He is just 69 runs from touching the 5000-run mark in Tests. In 82 Tests, he has scored 4,931 runs at an average of 38.52. He has scored 12 centuries and 25 centuries in this format, with the best score of 188.

-Ravichandran Ashwin (700 international wickets)

This 36-year-old bowling all-rounder also has a couple of milestones to watch out for. He is just three wickets away from completing 700 international wickets. In 270 matches, he has taken 697 wickets at an average of 25.93 and an economy rate of 3.37. His best bowling figures are 7/59. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for India across all formats.

-Axar Patel (150 international wickets)

Axar Patel has proven himself to be an all-format asset for Team India, both with bat and ball. The presence of veterans Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja makes it difficult for him to play this match. But if he does, he will have a milestone worth chasing. He is just five wickets away from reaching 150 international scalps. He has 145 wickets in 103 international appearances at an average of 24.88 and an economy rate of 3.99, with best figures of 6/38.

-Mohammed Shami (50 wickets against Australia, 50 wickets in England in Tests)

Conditions in England favour Shami's bowling. So in case he achieves some amazing bowling spells in both innings, he could get both 50 wickets in England and 50 wickets against Australia in Tests. He has a total of 38 wickets in England in 13 Tests and 40 wickets against Australia in 11 matches.

-Mohammed Siraj (50 Test wickets)

This Hyderabad pacer established himself as a superstar for the future with his match-winning performances in England and Australia. He is just three wickets away from 50 Test wickets. He has taken 47 scalps in 18 matches at an average of 31.29 and an economy rate of 3.28. His best figures are 5/73 in this format.

Now, let us look at milestones for Australian players.

-Steve Smith (9,000 Test runs and 2,000 runs against India)

Steve has established himself as one of the best Test players of all time with consistent performances every year. In 96 Tests, he has 8,792 runs at an average of 59.80, with 30 tons and 37 fifties. His best score is 239. He is just 208 runs away from achieving the 9,000 run mark in Tests. He can also achieve the 2,000-run mark against India, having scored 1,887 runs in 18 Tests against them, with eight tons and five fifties.

-Marnus Labuschagne (1,000 international runs against India)

Marnus Labuschagne, considered as the heir apparent to Steve Smith in Tests by many fans, has a good record against India. In 18 matches across all formats, he has scored 930 runs at an average of 42.27, with one century and five fifties in 24 innings. He is just 70 runs away from achieving the 1,000-run mark against India.

-Cameron Green (1,000 Test runs)

This lanky 23-year-old all-rounder showed everyone what he is capable of during Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Mumbai Indians. In the Border Gavaskar Trophy this year, he also smashed his maiden Test ton against India. With a familiar opponent against him, he has a chance to get to 1,000 Test runs. In 20 Tests, he has scored 941 runs at an average of 37.64 in 28 innings, with one century and six fifties.

-David Warner (2,000 runs against England)

This veteran Australian opener has scored runs in England but has not been consistent, especially in Tests. He is just 164 runs away from completing 2,000 runs on English soil. In 46 matches across all formats, Warner has scored 1,836 runs at an average of 33.38, with three centuries and 15 fifties. His best score is 166.

-Mitchell Starc (600 international wickets)

This lethal Australian pacer is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in international cricket. He is just two wickets from getting to 600 international wickets, having taken 598 wickets at an average of 24.97 and an economy rate of 4.01 in 245 matches. His best figures are 6/28. Having 44 wickets against India in 17 Tests, he is just six wickets short of completing 50 wickets against them.

-Pat Cummins (400 international wickets)

For years, Cummins has led the Australian pace attack with unmatched intensity and fierceness. He is the 10th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in international cricket. With 396 wickets in 174 matches across all formats, he just needs four more to touch the 400-wicket mark.

-Scott Boland (50 international wickets)

Though Boland has not been a regular for Australia, he has impressed in every opportunity he has got so far. In 24 matches, he has 47 wickets at an average of 25,93 and an economy rate of 3.93, with best figures of 6/7. He is just three wickets away from 50 international wickets.

-Nathan Lyon (50 Tests wickets in England)

Known as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) among Aussies fans for his exploits with spin, Lyon is just five wickets away from getting 50 Test wickets in England. In 13 matches, he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 31.62 and an economy rate of 2,85, with best figures of 6/49.

Australia ended at the top of the WTC table with 11 wins, three losses, five draws in 19 matches whereas India ended in second position with 10 wins, five losses and three draws.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, and Matthew Renshaw.

