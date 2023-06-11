London [UK], June 11 : Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey felt that the decision to give Shubman Gill out was 'right' in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final and said Cameron Green's catch was clean, from where he was standing.

On the fourth day of a gripping match at The Oval, Gill was declared out by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough at the stroke of tea after India got a strong start in their run chase, with 444 needed to win.

Pacer Scott Boland found the edge of India opener's bat and Cameron Green dove to his left in his preferred gully position to complete the catch, but the debate has opened up in the cricket world on whether the Australia all-rounder was successful in getting his hands under the ball and controlling it.

Green immediately started celebrating the superb catch with his teammates. Fans and many players debated whether the batter was out or not as well as whether Green avoided hitting the ball on the grass when his hand came on the ground after catching it as soon as the 'out' decision was shown on the huge screen. Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma were left unconvinced by the decision as tea was taken right away.

"Looked good to me (on the Green catch), we were happy and the right decision was made. It's not great to see them scoring at 6 rpo (Runs per over), but we pegged them back, quick wickets do help and we'll look for more tomorrow," said Carey" Alex Carey said in a post-match presentation.

Carey, who shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 93 runs with Mithell Starc, advised the Australians to remain patient.

"I thought Mitch (Starc) played beautifully, attacked at the right moment and took the pressure off me. A tricky little period in the morning and we got over well. Class players, this is a good partnership, we need to remain patient, hit the right areas and hopefully the wickets will come," added the southpaw.

Carey believes his team has posted enough runs on the board against India in the WTC final.

"I think we have the runs on the board, always look for more wickets, but they (Rahane and Kohli) played well. We'll have another chance tomorrow," said Carey.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are holding down India's fort at the end of Day-4 of the ongoing World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia on Saturday.

At the end of the day, India scored 164/3 in 40 overs with Ajinkya Rahane 20(59) and Virat Kohli 44(60) unbeaten at the crease.

