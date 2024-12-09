WTC Points Table: South Africa Moves to Top Spot After Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka, Check India's Standing

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table: South Africa secured the top position in the ICC World Test Championship points table following a commanding victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test match. The win brought them a PCT of 63.3, putting them ahead of Australia, India, and Sri Lanka.

Australia holds the second spot with a PCT of 60.7, while India and Sri Lanka follow in third and fourth places with PCTs of 57.2 and 45.4 respectively.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table Standings:

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT 1 South Africa 10 6 3 1 0 76 63.3 2 Australia 14 9 4 1 0 102 60.7 3 India 16 9 6 1 0 110 57.2 4 Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.4 5 England 21 11 9 1 0 114 45.2 6 New Zealand 13 6 7 0 0 69 44.2 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 40 33.3 8 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 45 31.3 9 West Indies 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.2

Match Highlights:

South Africa secured an emphatic victory in the second match of the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka at St George's Park in Gqeberha. They won by 109 runs and gained crucial World Test Championship points.

In the first innings, South Africa posted 358 runs while Sri Lanka managed 328 runs. South Africa chose to bat first and delivered a solid performance. Ryan Rickelton made a significant impact with a century at number three, scoring 101 runs. Captain Temba Bavuma contributed 78 runs while wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne also achieved a century. These performances helped South Africa build a total of 358 runs. Lahiru Kumara was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking four wickets in the first innings.

Sri Lanka showed resilience in their first innings, scoring 328 runs. Opener Pathum Nissanka was the top scorer with 89 runs. Dinesh Chandimal contributed 44 runs while Angelo Matthews also added 44 runs. Kamindu Mendis contributed 48 runs but Sri Lanka still trailed South Africa by 30 runs going into the second innings.

Second Innings Dominance

In their second innings, South Africa set a formidable target of around 350 runs. Aiden Markram made a strong 55 runs while Temba Bavuma contributed 66 runs. Tristan Stubbs added 47 runs and David Bedingham chipped in with 36 runs, culminating in a team total of 317 runs.

Sri Lanka tried to chase the target but struggled. Dinesh Chandimal made 29 runs while Angelo Matthews contributed 32 runs but failed to make significant contributions. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva managed a vital half-century with 50 runs. Kamindu Mendis added 46 runs but it was not enough. Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 238 runs. Keshav Maharaj delivered a stellar performance with the ball, taking five wickets in the second innings.