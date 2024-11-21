'Yaar 150 Daala Hai Maine': Jasprit Bumrah Responds After Being Called Medium Pacer

IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy2024–25 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah, stand-in captain for Team India, responded with a witty remark when he was referred to as a medium pace bowler during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's opening Test in Perth.

Question - how does it feel to captain India as a medium pace all rounder?



Jasprit Bumrah - yaar, I can bowl 150kmph, at least you say fast bowler captain (laughs). pic.twitter.com/qr11LbmPwE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 21, 2024

The pacer, known for his fiery deliveries, reminded the media of his impressive speed, having bowled at 150 kmph. “Medium pace yaar, 150 daala hai maine, fast bowler bol sakte ho (Medium pace, my friend, I have bowled at 150 speed, you can call me a fast bowler),” Bumrah replied with a smile, drawing laughs in the room.

Bumrah will lead India in the first Test against Australia in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. He expressed confidence in his team's preparations, saying they were well-prepared after arriving early and having time to adapt to conditions at the WACA ground.

“We are in a very good place in terms of preparations. We believe in our side, and whenever we play, whatever the situation, we always back ourselves,” Bumrah said.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series begins with the first Test in Perth from November 22-26, followed by four more matches across Australia.