Yash Dhull appointed Delhi captain for Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Yash Dhull, who led India to the U-19 World Cup triumph earlier this year, has been named captain of the Delhi Ranji team with 105-Test veteran Ishant Sharma and IPL star Nitish Rana also featuring in the squad.

The 20-year-old, in all probability, is one of the youngest to have ever captained Delhi. He made his First-Class debut in February this year and has played eight games so far, scoring 820 runs at an average of 74.54 with four hundreds.It is understood that DDCA officials wanted to make the transition from this season and Dhull has been appointed captain because of his consistency with the bat and his leadership acumen.

“Somewherewehadtodrawtheline. Weneed to haveatransitionbeingcarriedout. PradeepSangwan, lastyear’scaptain, hadtobedroppedashehasn’tbeenmeasuringup," a source close to DDCA selection committee told PTI on condition of anonymity.The squad has been picked for the first two games (vs Maharashtra in Pune from December 13-17 and vs Assam, December 17-20).

Delhi Squad: Yash Dhull (captain), Himmat Singh (vice-captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (W.K), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayran.