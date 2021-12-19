Yash Dhull to lead India in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022

Mumbai, Dec 19 Delhi lad Yash Dhull will lead the 17-member Indian squad in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 to be played in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries. SK Rasheed of Andhra Cricket Association will be Dhull's deputy, the BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5, 2022 across four host countries. The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches," the statement read.

India are the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India U19 are placed in Group B.

India U19 squad: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (WK), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.

India's fixtures at ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa - January 15, Providence Stadium, Guyana (19:30), India vs Ireland - January 19, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (19:30), India vs Uganda - January 22, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (19:30).

