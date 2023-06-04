London [UK], June 4 : Rajasthan Royals and India Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal is having a great time during his first tour with the Indian men's side in the United Kingdom, where Team India will play Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

In a photo shared on his Instagram, Jaiswal posted a picture of him hanging out with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat.

"Exploring London," said the caption of Jaiswal's post.

The 21-year-old has been putting hardcore cricket fans on notice since his U19 days. In 27 Youth ODIs, he has scored 1,386 runs for India at an average of 69.30, with three centuries and 12 fifties. He has also scored 197 runs in two Youth Tests at an average of 98.50, with one century, a best score of 173.

The youngster showcased what he is truly capable of with his power-packed performances in the IPL 2023. In 14 matches, he scored 625 runs at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. He scored a century and five half-centuries, with best score of 124. He has scored the most runs by an uncapped player in the history of IPL in a single season.

Jaiswal's brilliant statistics do not stop here. He has 1,845 runs in 15 first-class cricket matches at an average of 80.21 with nine centuries and two fifties in just 26 innings. He has also scored 1,511 runs in 32 List-A cricket innings at an average of 53.96, with five centuries and seven fifties and the best score of 203.

The 21-year-old has experience of playing in England and has a pretty good record.

In seven matches in testing England conditions, Jaiswal has scored 294 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 74.05. He has four half-centuries, with the best score of 78.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw.

