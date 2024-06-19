Legendary West Indian Pacer Sir Wesley Hall graced the Indian training camp ahead of their Super Eight face-off vs Afghanistan, to gift Virat Kohli with a surprise present. Hall, famed as one of the fiercest pacer to ever play the game of cricket, was in attendance at Kensington Oval, Barbados where India’s preparations were in full flow for their initial Super Eight encounter.

Sir Wesley Hall presenting his book to Virat Kohli. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/EfHFjK3QPB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

The former West Indies pacer presented his autobiography to the former India captain. During the interaction, Wesley Hall lauded Virat Kohli as one of the greatest players and expressed his wish for Team India's star batter to complete 100 international centuries. "I've seen many great players bat, you're right up there. I have been following your career, score a few more centuries and complete 100 centuries." Wesley Hall told Virat Kohli.

Sir Wesley Hall was one of the greatest fast bowlers of his time. Hall made his debut for West Indies in a Test match against India in 1958 and then, he went to play for Caribbean side in 47 Test matches. The Barbodas-born cricketer picked 192 wickets, including a 9 fifters and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 26.38 and an economy rate of 2.91.Virat Kohli has been in poor form in the group stage. He didn't register a single-digit score in any of the three matches India played so far and has scored just 5 runs at an average of 1.66.India are clubbed in Group 1 of the Super 8 alongside Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.