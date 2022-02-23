Your comeback from cancer will always be inspirtation for people: Kohli to Yuvraj

Batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday responded to a heartfelt letter by the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and said that he will always remain an inspiration for people in all walks of life, not just cricket.

The 33-year-old batting legend Kohli took to social media and posted a photo of Yuvraj's letter, which he wrote on Tuesday.

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture. Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people from all walks of life, not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for the people around you.I wish you all the happiness, God bless @YUVSTRONG12," Kohli wrote as the caption.

Both the batters took the Indian team to victory on many occasions with their impressive match-winning partnerships.

In January, Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Wishing Yuvraj on his new journey as a parent, batting legend Kohli added: "Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey."

In the letter, Yuvraj had commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," wrote Yuvraj in the letter.

Both Yuvraj and Kohli also share a close association with the sports brand PUMA.

( With inputs from ANI )

