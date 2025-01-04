Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorced? Couple Deletes All Photos, Unfollows Each Other on Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, actor and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, have sparked rumours of a marital split after recent changes on their Instagram accounts. The couple unfollowed each other and deleted personal photos, fueling speculation about their relationship. The rumours began circulating in 2023 after Dhanashree removed "Chahal" from her Instagram name. This followed a cryptic post from Yuzvendra, which read, "New life loading."

Sources close to the couple confirmed to Times of India that divorce rumours are true. "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," the source said.

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. During the lockdown, the cricketers approached the dancer online to take dance lessons from her. Gradually, their love story blossomed and currently, the two are each other's biggest supporters. Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut for Team India in 2016 and quickly became an indispensable part of the white-ball teams although he has struggled to find regular chances in recent times.

So far, he has played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for Team India, taking 121 and 96 wickets respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024. However, he did not play a single game in the competition as the team management preferred the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him.