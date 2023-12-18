Yuzvendra Chahal's heartwarming gesture for Rohit Sharma, after losing MI captaincy goes viral!

Amid the uproar surrounding Mumbai Indians' surprising captaincy change, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed his support for former captain Rohit Sharma. Known for treating Rohit like an elder brother, Chahal updated his social media profile picture, featuring a warm embrace between him and the India skipper.

The controversy stems from Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pandya, returning to the franchise after a successful stint leading Gujarat Titans, was acquired by MI in a noteworthy all-cash deal worth ₹15 crore.

The move has not been well-received by cricket enthusiasts, leading to a significant decline in the franchise's social media following. Some fans have even resorted to public protests, expressing their discontent by burning the team's blue jerseys.

Chahal, who fondly refers to Rohit as "Rohita," showcased his allegiance to the Hitman by changing his profile picture to a moment capturing their camaraderie during an international match. The gesture highlights the strong bond between the two teammates, transcending beyond the cricket field.

Rohit Sharma, despite leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and the Champions League T20 trophy, was replaced as captain, causing widespread surprise within the cricket community. The decision comes in the wake of Pandya's leadership success with Gujarat Titans, where he clinched the IPL title in their debut season and finished as runners-up in the subsequent year.

The move to replace a seasoned captain like Rohit, who secured six trophies for Mumbai Indians, has sparked debates on the team's strategic direction. With fans expressing their disappointment, the upcoming IPL season promises to be a closely watched affair, as the team aims to justify its bold leadership transition.