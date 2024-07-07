Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Century Helps IND Level Series 1-1

Abhishek Sharma scored a magnificent century in India's dominating 100-run win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare on Sunday. Abhishek scored 100 off 47 balls as India posted 234 for 2 after opting to bat first. With the win the series is all square (1-1). Zimbabwe's entire innings crumbled for 134 run in 18.4 overs. With this, India won by 100 runs.

This is the highest defeat margins for Zimbabwe in T20Is by runs. Previously, Australia defeated Zimbabwe in 2018 by a margin of 100 runs. For Zimbabwe, Wessly Madhevere (43), Wessly Madhevere (33) and Brian Bennett (26) scored few runs, but they were not enough as Indian bowlers dominated from the very beginning. For India, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan took three wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets and Washington Sundar took one.The third T20I is at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday.

