Zimbabwe's Gary Ballance announces shocking retirement from international cricket

Former England cricketer Gary Ballance announced his retirement from professional cricket on Wednesday, April 19, just four months after switching to Zimbabwe cricket. The left-handed batter signed a two-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket in December 2022 to return to his native country but shocked fans with his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Ballance scored a century against West Indies on his Test debut for Zimbabwe in February 2023. The 33-year-old former Yorkshire skipper stated that he no longer desires to dedicate himself to the game and thanked Zimbabwe Cricket for giving him new-found happiness. "After much thought, I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect. I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game, and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team," Gary Balance said in the statement.

"However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigours of professional sport, and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice, should I carry on. I wish them every success going forward," Ballance added. The Zimbabwe-born cricketer made his debut for England in 2013 and kicked off his Test career in 2014. He was the third-fastest to score 1000 runs for England in Tests which he achieved in just ten matches. At the time, he was only second to Sir Don Bradman to score 1000-plus runs at an average over 60.00.