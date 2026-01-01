10,000 artists to perform Bagurumba dance in presence of PM Modi in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 3 : After showcasing Bihu and Jhumoir, Assam is now set to present another major folk dance form on a large stage.

More than 10,000 artists will perform the Bagurumba dance in Guwahati on January 17. The event will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bagurumba is a traditional dance of the Bodo community and is known for its graceful moves and connection with nature. The upcoming performance is being seen as one of the biggest cultural events in the state, with artists coming together to perform in large numbers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X account to share details about the event on Saturday and shared how the focus now is on Bagurumba after earlier efforts to promote Bihu and Jhumoir.

Announcing the large-scale performance, Sarma wrote on X, "After Bihu & Jhumoir, it's time for Bagurumba to shine! On January 17, in the presence of Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji, 10,000+ artists will perform Bagurumba in Guwahati. Reviewed preparations as we look forward to taking the vibrant Bodo folk dance form to the global stage."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2007346722331341302?s=20

Ahead of the event, the Chief Minister also held a video conference with District Commissioners to review rehearsal work and other preparations. Officials discussed coordination, logistics, and arrangements to ensure that the artists can perform smoothly.

The focus remains on smooth coordination and ensuring every participating artiste performs with pride and ease, as Assam prepares to showcase the rich cultural legacy of the Bodo community on a global stage.

