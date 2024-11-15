Actor Ashish Vidyarthi releases powerful rap 'Tanashahi' at 59

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his negative roles in several hit Bollywood films, surprised his fans as he released his first rap single titled "Tanashahi."

"Tanashahi," produced by Ashish Vidyarthi Production, was released on November 15, coinciding with the birthday of his son, Arth Vidyarthi.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCZKj3kI0wK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The song is a celebration of perseverance, hope, and the inner strength that drives individuals to keep going despite life's challenges.

In the track, Vidyarthi speaks about the human spirit and the courage within each person to overcome obstacles. It also encourages listeners to push through difficulties and embrace their true potential, no matter what others may think.

In a press note shared by his team, Vidyarthi described the song as a tribute to those who create something memorable, regardless of opinions.

"I have always believed in the power of hope. Life isn't always extraordinary, but with creativity, you can turn the ordinary into something truly memorable. This debut single is a tribute to individuals who create something memorable, regardless of other`s opinions. Tanashahi is an ode to victory, a celebration of life. Let's all bob our heads, dance, and groove to this high-spirited number."

The song is available on all major streaming platforms and on YouTube at @AshishVidyarthiActorVlogs.

Ashish has worked in several hit Bollywood films including 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Bichhoo', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' 'Bhai,' 'Baazi.'

