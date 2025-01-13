Anu Aggarwal opens up about life and career

Mumbai, Jan 13 'Aashiqui' actress Anu Aggarwal recently talked about her life and career during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

During the interaction, she was asked if she still keeps in touch with Mahesh Bhatt and her other old friends from the industry, "Yes everyone is there. Like I say, an old friend is just a phone call away."

When she was asked about her response to criticism about her recent New York photo, Anu Aggarwal was quoted saying, "Why are we so against controversy? Controversy is a part of life. So, like your appreciation, controversy is also equally a part of one's life. It's okay, everybody has a right to think the way they think and of course sometimes what happens is when you start succeeding too quickly, people start getting jealous of you, so people plant controversies to bring you down. If you read Buddha's story, this used to happen to him a lot. When he became the Buddh, people used to accuse him of various things.

Lastly, the yesteryear diva was questioned if there are any young actors she is interested in working with "Yes, I feel there are a lot of actors both male and female in today's time who are doing good work, but I will remember more on the topic as I dive further into it."

In the meantime, Anu Aggarwal was recently attacked by trolls on social media, and the reason was her video where she was seen dancing in a short dress. Some of the netizens criticized the actress for her dance moves and outfit, terming them as "cheap".

Although, this is not the first time Anu Agarwal has been subjected to such criticism. A little while back, the actress dropped sneak peeks into her bold photoshoot on social media during the festival of Navratri. Viewers were of the opinion that her choice of attire was inappropriate for the occasion.

