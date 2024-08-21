Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin talk about their film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Actors Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi got candid about their film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di'.

In a conversation with ANI, Gippy shared, "It is not a film that can be explained in one line. It is not a fictional story. It connects with common people. It's a journey from Punjab to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib. It is the journey of the people who are going there and they have their own problems. How their life changes throughout the journey and how they connect with each other is the story. It is a story you hear from every ordinary person and it's not just a fictional tale."

While talking about her role, Jasmin shared, "It's completely different from how Jasmin is. I am a happy-go-lucky girl and even if I am sad people think that I am happy. Though my on-screen character is completely different. I really had to be conscious that people can see the sadness in my eyes for this role."

'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' promises to be an emotional and uplifting journey, continuing the legacy of the Ardaas franchise. The film is a touching family drama that weaves together stories of finding light through faith.

Actor and comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi talked about his close association with Gippy Grewal and shared, "I have a right on him. Even if I am not In Mumbai, I tell him that I will do the film. 'Ardaas' is my and Gippy's dream. He first shared the thought with me."

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Gippy Grewal said, "The Ardaas franchise has been a labour of love, and the overwhelming support from audiences and critics alike has been very humbling. As we unveil the trailer for the third part today, I feel a deep sense of gratitude and anticipation. It's a powerful, heartfelt journey that delves even deeper into the emotions, faith and family values which have always been at the core of Ardaas. I truly believe it will resonate profoundly with viewers and leave a lasting imprint."

Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios present Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, written and directed by Gippy Grewal. The third part will be out on September 13.

