Keerthy Suresh tests negative for COVID-19 after a week of quarantine

Keerthy Suresh, who had tested positive for Coronavirus a week ago, has now tested negative. She shared a no-makeup pic in ethnic look to announce the news of being tested negative after a week of quarantine phase. Sharing the pic on her Instagram handle, Keerthy wrote, "Negative' can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankaranthi!"

On January 12, Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter handle and shared an official note to announce about being contracted to Coronavirus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. "Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will next share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in theatres on 1 April 2022.

