Khushi Kapoor Starrer Loveyapa Emerges As Most-Watched Film Across OTT Platforms, Attracts 9.28 Million Viewers

Loveyapa, featuring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, has emerged as the most-watched movie across OTT platforms during the fifteenth week of 2025, according to the latest Chrome OTT report. The romantic comedy, streaming on JioCinema (Jio Hotstar), recorded a reach of 6.03% and attracted 9.28 million unique viewers. This performance puts Loveyapa ahead of the reality web series Battleground, which garnered 8.21 million viewers and a 5.33% reach. Khushi Kapoor, who previously appeared in The Archies and Nadaaniyan, plays a central role in the film. Her character in Loveyapa has been noted for blending elements from her earlier performances, showing a combination of youthful energy and increased emotional depth.

Based on the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today, Loveyapa is about a young couple whose relationship faces challenges after they swap each other's phones for 24 hours. Besides the leading duo, the movie also features Ashutosh Rana, Devishi Madaan, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda and Tanvika Parlikar in crucial roles. On Loveyapa's release day, Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina gave the sweetest shoutout to the actress. Vedang dropped a picture of Khushi on his Instagram Stories. Wrapped in a shawl, Khushi looked adorable making a goofy face. Prior to that, Janhvi Kapoor turned cheerleader for her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. She shared a carousel of pictures with her “Khushu” on Instagram. Major highlight: Janhvi wearing a customised black T-shirt with the words Loveyapa written on it. Khushi and Janhvi's sibling revelry stole the show in the photos.

Heaping praise on Khushi's dedication and hard work, Janhvi wrote, “My khushu is bringing romcoms. So proud of you khushu for keeping your head down and working hard and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength and kindness.”Janhvi added, “Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. the cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy and a little bit of but maybe that's just me because I hate to see my khushu cry!"