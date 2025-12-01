Madhuri Dixit recalls being "booed" at IIT Mumbai, says she later won over crowd with her 1.5-hour Kathak performace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit recently recalled a time from her early years as a performer, when she was "booed" on stage at IIT Bombay's cultural festival, Mood Indigo, but eventually won over the crowd with her talent.

In an interview withabout her early journey in dance, the actress shared that she started learning Kathak at the age of three and had already exhibited her skills on stage by the time she reached her pre-teens.

Reflecting on her early years as a performer, Madhuri recalled how she and her sister once performed at Mood Indigo when she was around 10 or 12 years old. She explained that Kathak wasn't the kind of art typically showcased at the event, and the audience initially reacted negatively. Describing the moment, she recalled that the crowd started "booing" and even began "throwing stuff" at the stage just minutes into the performance. Madhuri said she was scared, but her sister urged her to continue, telling her they had to "stand our ground."

"I think I began dancing very early in life. I was three years old when I started training in Kathak. And I have given so many performances on stage. I remember my sister and I performed at Mood Indigo at IIT, Mumbai," Madhuri told ANI.

"And it's not a place where you perform classical dancing... It's about life, and it's about having fun for those kids. And we went there and did a Kathak performance. By the time we were about 15 minutes into the show, they were booing and throwing things, like little rockets, onto the stage. I got a little scared, but my sister said, 'No, we've got to stand our ground and you've got to go on.' And we performed," she added.

Despite the rocky start, Madhuri soon managed to "enthrall" the crowd with her performance. She remembered how students moved closer to the stage, fully engaged in the performance.

"And so....the whole hall was full, enthralled by what was happening... I was like 10 or 12 years old. Wow. I was very young at that time..."

"And they were all enthralled. They were sitting right up to the edge of the stage... We performed for an hour-and-a-half. Wow. Okay," she added.

Madhuri continues to be one of Bollywood's most revered actresses. She rose to fame with iconic films like 'Dil', 'Beta', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', and 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. She also earned critical acclaim for her performances in 'Prem Pratigyaa', 'Parinda', 'Mrityudand', 'Pukar', and 'Lajja'.

