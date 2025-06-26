"My Life is Not Your Content": Bigg Boss 17 Fame Aishwarya Sharma Issues Statement Amid Separation Rumours With Neil Bhatt

Television ideal couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got married on November 30, 2021, in Ujjain. They were engaged on January 27, 2021. They have also appeared on Bigg Boss 17 show and consider as one of the ideal couple. However recently rumours of their separation were surrounding in media. Speculation had recently surfaced, fuelled by their lack of joint public appearances and social media posts. Talking about the same Aishwarya told the Times of India that despite not constantly posting pictures or being seen together, she and her spouse are happily married. The actress, known for her Hindi TV roles, explained that their infrequent public appearances are intentional. They prefer to maintain their individual careers while always supporting each other.

In her social media post Aishwarya said, "I have been silent for a long time. Not because I'm weak. but because I've been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I've never said, build narratives I've never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful."

"Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof any message, audio, or video of me saying these things show it. if not, stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember: just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say. It means they're choosing dignity over noise." Aishwarya Added.

Aishwarya addressed rumours about her marriage, explaining that disagreements are normal and that she rented a place in Malad for work convenience. She emphasized that this practical decision was misconstrued, and she and Neil remain focused on their careers while supporting each other.