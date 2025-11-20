Rakul Preet Singh Says “My Bed Was on the Highway” While Shooting De De Pyaar De 2’s Most-Loved Scene

Rakul Preet Singh’s portrayal of Ayesha in De De Pyaar De 2 has been celebrated by critics and audiences alike. Her sheer screen presence, effortless charm, and strong acting skills have made the character one of the most loved performances of the season. Viewers have praised how beautifully she brings warmth and beauty to the screen, creating a memorable impact in every frame. Her chemistry with Ajay Devgn and Meezan Jafri has been highlighted as refreshing and engaging, while her scenes with R Madhavan have become some of the film’s most talked-about moments, generating widespread appreciation across social media and reviews.

In a recent interview, Rakul revealed for the first time the real struggle behind shooting one of the film’s most admired moments, the highway sequence. Sharing the experience, she said, “I had a back injury during the shoot of De De Pyaar De 2. A spine injury. I had finished 50 percent of the film when I got that injury and I was bedridden for 40 days. I was like a vegetable, I didn’t know when I was going to walk again or stand again. We had to take a three-month break and then I resumed, but when I resumed I couldn’t even sit on a chair like this. I shot half the film on a physio bed, which you can’t tell.”

Speaking about the popular highway scene, she added, “The highway scene you’re talking about, my bed was literally on the highway. I would be lying down, the shot would get ready, I would get up, give the shot, and then go back to lie down.” Her revelation has left us in awe of her dedication and professionalism, praising the strength and commitment with which she delivered such a loved performance despite the physical challenge.