'Spirit of Marayoor' track from Prithviraj's 'Vilaayath Budha' released

Chennai, Nov 20 The makers of director Jayan Nambiar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Vilaayath Budha', featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, on Thursday released the foot tapping track, 'Spirit of Marayoor' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Prithviraj shared the link to the just released track saying, "Spirit of Marayoor! Out Now. Vilaayath Budha from tomorrow!"

The catchy number, which has been set to tune by Jakes Bejoy, has lyrics by Bhuvaneswaran, who has also rendered it along with Akhil J Chand.

For the unaware, Prithviraj plays a character called 'Double Mohan' in the film, which is now scheduled to hit screens on November 21 this year. The censor board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

A teaser released recently by the makers of the film has added to the excitement of fans.

The teaser released begins with two cops discussing about "Double", whose real name is Mohan. One cop informs that Double is the main agent when it comes to smuggling sandalwood and that it is only through him that much of the business that happens there takes place. In fact, he gives him the moniker "Kutty Veerappan" (Little Veerappan) to Double.

The teaser then shows Mohan (Prithviraj) to be a cheeky and courageous character, who doesn't mind taking on cops. When a cop confronts him and tells him, "Who do you think you are? Pushpa?," Double Mohan mocks him saying, "Oh, he is international. I am just local." The teaser also shows that there is a romantic side to Mohan and that Mohan's sweetheart backs him whole-heartedly. The teaser ends with those more powerful than Mohan pointing out to him that he hasn't grown to the extent they have and Mohan confidently pointing out that he has weathered enough storms to be taken seriously enough.

Produced by Sandip Senan and A V Anoop, the film, which has been written by G R Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap and Renadive. Music for the film is by the well known Jakes Bejoy while editing is by Sreejith Sarang. Jithu Sebastian has contributed as the art director for the film, which has stunts choreographed by Rajasekhar, Kalai Kingson, Supreme Sundar and Mahesh Mathew.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor