Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' first single 'Thalapathy Kacheri' out, fans rejoice

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 : Thalapathy Vijay is back to entertain his fans as the first single from his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan', titled Thalapathy Kacheri, was unveiled on Saturday.

Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat number also features vocals by Vijay and Arivu. With catchy beats, the lyrics focus on Vijay's strong connection with his fans.

Soon after its release, fans of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief were seen celebrating on the streets of Madurai. Many danced to the song while wearing posters of Vijay, making the release of the song no less than a festival celebration.

Kodiya parakka vittu virunthu vachu vibe agalam nanba 🔥 1M+ real time views ❤️#ThalapathyKacheri 🧨 https://t.co/LehTuRiVvV#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @KvnProductions #HVinoth @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @Arivubeing @thedeol @_mamithabaiju #SekharMaster @Jagadishbliss… pic.twitter.com/wRK8Vpbf5B — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 8, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Choreographed by Sekhar, the song video includes clips inspired by Vijay's famous dance moves from films like 'Ghilli,' 'Thuppakki,' Mersal,' and 'Master.'

A new poster for the upcoming film was unveiled on Wednesday evening. In the poster, Vijay can be seen standing confidently among a crowd of supporters. Donning a plain blue shirt and shades, he radiated an intense look.

Earlier in June, as part of Vijay's birthday celebrations, the makers of Jana Nayagan released the first teaser of the film, titled First Roar. The 65-second teaser opened with Vijay's voice saying, "You guys will live in my heart." The actor was then seen walking through a battle-like setting in a police uniform, holding a lathi. The teaser featured visuals of destruction and calm intensity, setting the tone for a serious action drama.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is slated to be released on January 9, 2026, facing a box-office clash with Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor