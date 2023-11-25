Barca coach Xavi offers solution to packed fixtures

Madrid, Nov 25 FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday gave his solution to the question of breaks for international football which have left several players in Spain with injuries in recent weeks.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's visit to play Rayo Vallecano, Xavi was asked about the knee injury which means Gavi will need an operation and miss the rest of the season, reports Xinhua.

He insisted he had a good relationship with Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and said "I don't think it's a problem of how the coach manages the team, but of the calendar. He (Gavi) has already played a lot of games and the calendar is packed with matches and that is the motive for his injury."

Xavi also pointed out that defender Ronald Araujo would play on Saturday after a "13-hour" journey back after playing for Uruguay, and gave his idea of how to organize the fixtures.

"It may be best to have eight or nine months of club football and for the players to then go with their national teams."

"We could then have two or three months of qualifying for the European Championships and then play the tournament directly afterwards. It would be a good solution," he commented.

Xavi was also asked about the possibility of signing a replacement for Gavi and he explained that he was "in contact with the president (Joan Laporta) and (Director of Sport) Deco."

