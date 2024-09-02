FC Goa announce signing of Sahil Tavora on multi-year deal

New Delhi [India], September 2 : FC Goa announced the signing of Sahil Tavora, who returned to the Club on a multi-year deal.

The versatile midfielder, who was part of FC Goa during the 2016 season, brings with him a wealth of experience and a winning mentality that will further bolster the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

A product of the Brasil Futebol Academia and the Sesa Football Academy in Goa, Tavora began his professional career with Dempo SC in 2013. His journey has seen him don the colours of several top clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL), including Mumbai City and Hyderabad FC.

However, his return to FC Goa is particularly special for the 28-year-old, who last played for the Gaurs in 2016.

During that season, Tavora scored two goals in six appearances, including a memorable winner in a thrilling 5-4 comeback victory against Chennaiyin FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. His remarkable goal from an acute angle remains one of the most iconic moments in the Club's history, a Club press release said.

Speaking on his return, Sahil expressed his excitement, and said "I'm absolutely thrilled to be back at FC Goa after eight years. It truly feels like a homecoming, and I can't wait to give my all in training and matches to help the Club achieve its goals. My focus, as always, will be on taking things step-by-step."

"The team had an impressive run last season, finishing third in the ISL League stage and reaching the semi-finals of both the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup playoffs. This year, I hope we can push even further and come back after a successful campaign," he added.

Head coach Manolo Marquez, who has been a significant factor in Tavora's decision to return, shared his thoughts on the signing.

"Sahil is an exceptionally intelligent player, with a great tactical understanding of the game. His positioning on the field is always spot-on, providing numerous solutions for his teammates. He's mentally strong, consistently positive, and brings a winning attitude to the squad. His addition is a tremendous boost for us, and I'm confident he will make a significant impact this season," the Spaniard explained.

Tavora's most notable moment came during his time with Hyderabad FC, where he played a crucial role in their ISL 2021-22 final win against Kerala Blasters. His equalizer, an audacious volley from outside the box, took the game to penalties, where Hyderabad, then coached by Manolo Marquez, eventually emerged victorious, securing their first major silverware.

Remarkably, this achievement took place at Fatorda, the home ground of FC Goa, making Tavora's return to the Gaurs even more poetic.

"Coach Manolo's presence here is another reason why I'm excited to be back. He's undoubtedly one of the best coaches in Indian football right now, and I'm keen about the opportunity to work under him and continue developing as a footballer," the midfielder said.

