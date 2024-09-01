Lallianzuala Chhangte to lead Mumbai City FC in ISL 2024-25 season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Sunday announced star India winger Lallianzuala Chhangte as the skipper of the team for the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season.

"We are thrilled to announce Lallianzuala Chhangte as the new captain ahead of the 2024-25 season," said as per a media release by MCFC.

Since joining the Islanders in January 2022, Chhangte has consistently delivered standout performances, amassing 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances. In the 2023/24 ISL season, he replicated his previous campaign's success by contributing 16 goals (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in ISL history to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

A key player in the team's triumphs, Chhangte helped the Islanders clinch the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2022/23 season and played a decisive role in securing the ISL Cup in the following season with crucial goal contributions.

Chhangte will look to lead the team and those around him to continued success by his example and professionalism, the release added.

The team began their training camp in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 28, as they prepare for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

As part of their pre-season preparations, MCFC is set to face Vietnamese top-division side LPBank Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC in a friendly match on August 21.

Mumbai City FC's solid performance last season was highlighted by their league-best goal difference of +23. They also boasted the best defensive record, conceding just 19 goals, the fewest among all teams.This defensive solidity was anchored by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who was awarded the Golden Glove for his nine clean sheets.

The Islanders showcased remarkable depth, with 16 different players finding the back of the net throughout the season, a record for the most number of goal scorers in a single ISL campaign.

Among the standout performers was 22-year-old Vikram Partap Singh from Punjab, who scored eight goals and was named the Emerging Player of the League.

As they gear up for the new season, MCFC has made some strategic signings to bolster their squad. Brandon Fernandes, who returns to the club after nine years, is one of the notable additions.

The club has also secured the services of 19-year-old Supratim Das from Reliance Foundation Young Champs on a three-year deal, ensuring he will be with the Islanders until the summer of 2027.

Mumbai City FC is set to embark on their ISL campaign this month with high expectations.

