Mohun Bagan SG clinch derby honours against East Bengal in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 : Mohun Bagan emerged victorious on penalties in the Chief Minister's Cup charity derby match against East Bengal FC on Monday at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

After Suhail Ahmad Bhat's first-half goal was cancelled out by Muhammed Ashique K's second-half leveller, the Green and Maroon Brigade nicked a 3-2 win on penalties to claim the first ever Kolkata Derby in the City of Nawabs, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started off all guns blazing and would've taken the lead in the first 19 seconds had Suhail Ahmad Bhat not been in an offside position before flicking a fine header into the back of the net. The Mariners were quick in their attacks and were able to find spaces through the middle rather easily in the opening minutes. In the eighth minute, Ningombam Engson Singh blasted his effort wide from a good position.

East Bengal's first real foray in the Mohun Bagan SG box came in the 15th minute when Hira Mondal made a mazy run to the by-line but he was stopped on his tracks by Raj Basfore.

Mohun Bagan SG's continued pressure paid off in the 18th minute when they took the lead from a set-piece. Salahudheen Adnan K'S free-kick landed on the feet of an unmarked Suhail, who punted a perfect side-footed volley past the outstretched gloves of Aditya Patra.

Salahudheen could've doubled the lead when he was released in plenty of space in the box but his shot lacked power and Patra made an easy collection.

East Bengal were able to reduce the tempo of Mohun Bagan SG's attacks and kept more possession of the ball towards the end of the half, but their lack of creativity in the final third was evident.

Mohun Bagan started off stronger after the restart as well, with two good opportunities falling their way early on. Loitongbam Taison Singh's free-kick from just over 20 yards missed the target by a few inches. In the 53rd minute, the winger made a brilliant run on the right and cut it across the face of goal for Engson, who ballooned his shot over from merely eight yards out.

That glaring miss would come back to haunt Mohun Bagan SG as East Bengal bagged the equalising goal in the 71st minute. Tanmay Das rolled a low ball in the middle of the box for Muhammed Ashique K, and the substitute took a touch before poking the ball through a crowd of legs and into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

In the penalty shoot-out, Mohun Bagan SG converted three of their kicks via Serto Worneilen Kom, Adil Abdulla and Ravi Bahadur Rana. Despite Aditya Patra saving two penalties and Ashique and Chiku Mandi scoring for East Bengal, it was not enough as Tanmay Das, Vishnu PV and Muhammed Musharaf failed to convert.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor