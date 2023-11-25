"We have to improve in some competitive aspects," says East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 : Ahead of East Bengal's upcoming match in the Indian Super League (ISL) against Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, the Red and Gold head coach said that they need to improve in the tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Carles Cuadrat said that the squad is focused on their project and added that while they are disappointed in their previous result they are trying to be more competitive .

"It shows that we are really focused on the project. We want to try to get the team to be competitive, and it also shows that we are disappointed with the last results. I think that everyone in the team knows how well we are working and the good things that we are doing. But it's true that we have to improve in some competitive aspects that can give us points," Cuadrat said as quoted by ISL's official website.

Talking about the international break, he said that the team has taken advantage of the free time more than any other team.

"We have been taking advantage of the time because I think that we have been with the team doing more training during the FIFA break than any other team in the competition," he added.

The Spaniard said that his team is well aware that conceding two goals in the last three matches has cost them points.

"I think that we all have to try to be positive to understand that it's the start of a new project and that sometimes you have to get the automatics happening in the team. The combination of players really supports each other, helps each other and knows how to manage the full game. So, I'm very happy with the work that we have been doing these last two weeks, and let's hope that we can express that also on the pitch in the next game," he added.

The Red and Gold had a disappointing start to the ongoing season of the ISL. In their previous five matches, the Kolkata-based club won just one game. Cuadrat's side are coming to their upcoming match after a 2-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters.

Currently, East Bengal is in 10th place on the standings with four points after winning just one out of their five games.

