We're very excited and motivated: Real head coach Ancelotti after beating Betis in La Liga

Madrid [Spain], September 2 : After his side's 2-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they are excited and motivated to do better in the upcoming days.

Kylian Mbappe's brace helped the Los Blancos clinched a crucial 2-0 victory over Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking at the post match press conference, Ancelotti said that they played well in the game and dereved to win.

"We're not anxious or frustrated. We're very excited and motivated to try to do better. We deserved to win today and we played better and with more cohesion between everyone. We got the three points and we're going into the break feeling good. It's a happy day as we've taken a step forward in terms of what we want to do and what we want to be. We have to work hard, but we've got all the tools we need to do well," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The head coach added that they were a bit slower on the ball in the first half. The Italian coach further added that his side was defensively strong.

"I had a good feeling in the first half, although we were a bit slower on the ball, but we defended well and the team stayed in the game. We got into a better rhythm in the second half, like we normally do. We put in a good performance in the second half. We're not at our best, that will come gradually".," he added.

When questioned about about Real Madrid's new signing Mbappe's performance in the match, Ancelotti said that the French attacker was never put under pressure score goals.

"He's never been put under pressure to score goals. He had a good game, like everyone else, and was very good in the box. Everyone worked well and Vini Jr. got the penalty for him. He was very unselfish and both of them, along with Rodrygo, have a good relationship. Scoring is important for Mbappe, but we assess the team's work as a whole, which was better than in the last game," he further added.

The match against Real Betis was the Los Blancos' last game before the upcoming international break. In their upcoming match, Carlo Ancelotti's side will play against VFB Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor