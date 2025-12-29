HIL Governing Council Team, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers feature experience and young fire power in their ranks

New Delhi [India], December 29 : As the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) returns for yet another exciting season, the HIL Governing Council Team (HIL GC) and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will look to make strong starts to their campaigns and secure a playoff spot, with both sides boasting a blend of experienced internationals and seasoned Indian talent, according to a release.

Ahead of the 2026 season, the HIL Governing Council Team has taken over operations from the UP Rudras franchise to ensure continuity for its players and support staff.

The HIL Governing Council Team will begin their campaign on 5th January against SG Pipers, with Hardik leading a side that balances experience and youth. To man the goal, the team has reliable options in James Mazarelo of England and Prashant Kumar Chauhan, while the defensive unit will be spearheaded by seasoned campaigners such as Surender Kumar with 178 international caps and Kane Russell with over 200 senior caps for New Zealand. James Albery of Great Britain and India's Prasant Barla, Jasjit Singh Kular, Mohammad Harris and Talem Priyobarta add further depth to the backline.

In midfield, Captain Hardik Singh will anchor the unit alongside Manmeet Singh, who recently scored six goals in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup on home soil. Rahul Yadav and Ireland's experienced midfielder Daragh Walsh will join them in the middle of the park.

The attacking line-up includes proven performers such as Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and British forward Sam Ward, who have scored 67 and 216 senior international goals respectively and will be the ones to watch out for in the HIL GC attack. Gurjot Singh, Sudeep Chirmako, Ajeet Yadav, Belgium's Tanguy Cosyns and New Zealand's Simon Yorston will add further firepower to the HIL GC's forward line.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, meanwhile, will once again rely on a strong defensive foundation and international pedigree as they look to improve on their last season's sixth-place finish. In goal, the Lancers have options in India's No. 1 goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak and Australia's Jed Snowden, providing stability at the back.

Their defence is headlined by a high-profile Belgian trio, with Co-Captain Arthur Van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx and Antoine Kina bringing elite-level experience, complemented by Co-Captain Sanjay, whose leadership and dragflicking ability remain central to the team's plans. Players such as Sunil PB, Pratap Lakra and Rohit Kullu add further solidity to the backline.

The midfield features Australia's young duo of Liam Henderson and Craig Marias, supported by India's Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Amit Kumar Toppo and Rosan Kujur. Up front, the Lancers boast a dynamic attacking unit featuring some of India's finest attackers in Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Angad Bir Singh and Gursahibjit Singh, joined by Australia's Cooper Burns, as per a release.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will play their first match of the HIL against Ranchi Royals on 4th January 2026 in Chennai.

HIL Governing Council Team Squad: James Mazarelo (Great Britain), Prashant Kumar Chauhan, James Albery (Great Britain), Jasjit Singh Kular, Mohammad Haris, Surender Kumar, Kane Russell (New Zealand), Prasant Barla, Talem Priyobarta, Hardik Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rahul Yadav, Daragh Walsh (Ireland), Simon Yorston (New Zealand), Ajeet Yadav, Sudeep Chirmako, Sam Ward (Great Britain), Tanguy Cosyns (Belgium), Gurjot Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Squad: Jed Snowden (Australia), Krishan B Pathak, Sunil PB, Antoine Kina (Belgium), Pratap Lakra, Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium), Sanjay, Craig Marais (Australia), Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Amit Kumar Toppo, Liam Henderson (Australia), Rosan Kujur, Gursahibjit Singh, Cooper Burns (Australia), Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami.

